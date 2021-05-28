Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Tumbles After FDA Rejects its Dehydrated Alcohol Injection Application For Methanol Poisoning
- Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ETON) has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA related to a marketing application for its dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning.
- The CRL indicated that the FDA has completed its review of the application and has determined that the application cannot be approved in its present form.
- A Pre-Approval Inspection of the product's European contract manufacturer is pending.
- The company believes all other FDA questions raised in the letter can be fully addressed in a response in the coming months.
- Price Action: ETON shares are down 29.3% at $6 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga