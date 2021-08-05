 Skip to main content

MyMD Pharma Stock Is Trading Higher As COVID-19 Candidate Effective In Suppressing Cytokine Storm
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 11:42am   Comments
  • MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MYMD) announces that a human cell research study of its lead compound MYMD-1 found the drug to effectively suppress the cytokine storm, a major cause of severity and death in COVID-19 patients.
  • Cytokine storm causes an overreaction of the immune system that can cause the body to attack its tissues and organs, leading to a high proportion of deaths from COVID-19. The primary cytokine that MYMD-1 inhibits is TNF-α (tumor necrosis factor-alpha). 
  • MYMD-1 has been shown in laboratory tests of human cells to block TNF-α production. The cytokine storm of COVID-19 that it produces has been implicated in causing injury and death from the coronavirus disease.
  • MyMD is collaborating with a medical school for a Phase 2 trial to investigate the effectiveness of MYMD-1 to treat immune-mediated depression and cytokine elevation in patients affected with COVID-19.
  • The Company is planning to launch a second Phase 2 trial of MYMD-1 in the near term.
  • Price Action: MYMD shares are down 4.8% at $4.50 during the market session on the last check Thursday. The stock hit the upper circuit breaker twice.

