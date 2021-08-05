MyMD Pharma Stock Is Trading Higher As COVID-19 Candidate Effective In Suppressing Cytokine Storm
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MYMD) announces that a human cell research study of its lead compound MYMD-1 found the drug to effectively suppress the cytokine storm, a major cause of severity and death in COVID-19 patients.
- Cytokine storm causes an overreaction of the immune system that can cause the body to attack its tissues and organs, leading to a high proportion of deaths from COVID-19. The primary cytokine that MYMD-1 inhibits is TNF-α (tumor necrosis factor-alpha).
- MYMD-1 has been shown in laboratory tests of human cells to block TNF-α production. The cytokine storm of COVID-19 that it produces has been implicated in causing injury and death from the coronavirus disease.
- MyMD is collaborating with a medical school for a Phase 2 trial to investigate the effectiveness of MYMD-1 to treat immune-mediated depression and cytokine elevation in patients affected with COVID-19.
- The Company is planning to launch a second Phase 2 trial of MYMD-1 in the near term.
- Price Action: MYMD shares are down 4.8% at $4.50 during the market session on the last check Thursday. The stock hit the upper circuit breaker twice.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga