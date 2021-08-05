 Skip to main content

Exelixis Files US Application For Expanded Use Of Cabometyx In Patients 12+ Years With Thyroid Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 3:12pm   Comments
  • The FDA has accepted Exelixis Inc's (NASDAQ: EXEL) supplemental marketing application seeking approval for Cabometyx (cabozantinib) for differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC).
  • The application under priority review covers patients 12 years and older who have progressed following prior therapy and are radioactive iodine-refractory (if radioactive iodine is appropriate). 
  • The agency action date is December 4, 2021.
  • Price Action: EXEL shares are down 1.40% at $17.03 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

