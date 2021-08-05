Exelixis Files US Application For Expanded Use Of Cabometyx In Patients 12+ Years With Thyroid Cancer
- The FDA has accepted Exelixis Inc's (NASDAQ: EXEL) supplemental marketing application seeking approval for Cabometyx (cabozantinib) for differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC).
- The application under priority review covers patients 12 years and older who have progressed following prior therapy and are radioactive iodine-refractory (if radioactive iodine is appropriate).
- The agency action date is December 4, 2021.
The agency action date is December 4, 2021.
