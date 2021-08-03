 Skip to main content

Relief Therapeutics' Lead Candidate Gets US Orphan Drug Tag In Sarcoidosis

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 6:34am   Comments
  • The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Relief Therapeutics Holding AG's (OTC: RLFTF) for RLF-100 (aviptadil), an inhaled formulation, for sarcoidosis.
  • RLF-100 is a synthetic form of vasoactive intestinal peptide.
  • Sarcoidosis is a rare disease in which the inflammatory process involves the alveoli (air sacs), small bronchi, and small blood vessels.
  • RLF-100 is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19.
  • Price Action: RLFTF shares closed at $0.24 on Monday.
