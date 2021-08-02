Moderna Takes Its First Autoimmune Therapeutic Candidate To Human Trial
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has dosed the first patient in the Phase 1 study of mRNA-6231, its mRNA-encoded IL-2 modified to expand regulatory T cells.
- mRNA-6231 is Moderna's first autoimmune candidate to enter the clinic. It is also Moderna's first subcutaneously administered therapeutic program.
- The trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of mRNA‑6231 in healthy adult participants.
- mRNA‑6231 is a lipid nanoparticle encapsulated mRNA-based therapeutic that encodes for mutein human interleukin 2, fused to human serum albumin (HSA‑IL2m) to achieve enhanced selectivity toward T regulatory cells.
- IL-2 through preferential expansion of Tregs is hypothesized to play a central role in restoring immune homeostasis.
