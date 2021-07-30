 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oncology-Focused Biotech Immuneering Jumps To Wall Street With $112M IPO

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 2:24pm   Comments
Share:
Oncology-Focused Biotech Immuneering Jumps To Wall Street With $112M IPO
  • Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ: IMRX) has kept a relatively low profile since launching with $17 million back in 2019. That is until it landed another $62 million and recruited Jefferies analyst Biren Amin as CFO earlier this year. 
  • Now, the biotech is hopping onto NASDAQ with a $112.5 million IPO. At the beginning of this month, the Company penciled in a $100 million IPO raise.
  • Immuneering offered 7.5 million shares at $15 apiece, the midpoint of a $14 to $16 range. 
  • Between $33 million and $38 million will be used to bring Immuneering’s lead candidate, a dual-MEK inhibitor dubbed IMM-1-104, into the clinic for advanced solid tumors in patients harboring RAS mutations, according to the S-1/A
  • Immuneering plans on submitting an IND for that candidate in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Another $38 million to $43 million will fund the development of other candidates in oncology and neuroscience.
  • Price Action: IMRX opened for trade at $19.50 and traded at $17.63 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IMRX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Erytech Jumps On Fast Track Designation, GlaxoSmithKline FDA Nod, Alnylam's Clinical Collaboration, 4 IPOs
The IPO Market Is On Fire With Another Record Week Ahead
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Financing Offerings IPOs General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com