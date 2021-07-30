 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PeptiDream Inks $2.2B Deal To Broaden Alnylam's siRNA Delivery Scope

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 9:29am   Comments
Share:
PeptiDream Inks $2.2B Deal To Broaden Alnylam's siRNA Delivery Scope
  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) and PeptiDream Inc have announced a license and collaboration agreement to discover and develop peptide-siRNA conjugates to deliver RNAi therapeutics to tissues outside the liver.
  • Under the alliance, Alnylam will pick out a set of receptors, and PeptiDream will tailor-make a peptide for each. Alnylam will then generate peptide-siRNA conjugates and conduct the studies needed to decide which peptide to use for drug candidates.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, PeptiDream will receive an upfront payment from Alnylam as well as R&D funding. 
  • PeptiDream may also receive milestone payments up to $2.2 billion.
  • In addition, PeptiDream is eligible to receive low-to-mid single-digit royalties on sales on any such Alnylam products.
  • Price Action: ALNY shares closed at $181.83 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALNY)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Erytech Jumps On Fast Track Designation, GlaxoSmithKline FDA Nod, Alnylam's Clinical Collaboration, 4 IPOs
Alnylam's Lumasiran Substantially Reduces Plasma Oxalate Levels PH1 Patients With Severe Renal Impairment
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J, Novartis Report Solid Results, Chembio Soars On COVID Test Order, Lumos Signals Clinical Trial Delay
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Equillium Issues Positive Regulatory Update, Biogen In-Licenses Multiple Sclerosis Drug, Aridis Releases COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Data
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Gemini Sinks On Data, Amgen's Migraine Drug Approved In Japan, Liver Congress Gets Underway
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com