 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fusion Pharma Stock Is Trading Higher As FDA Clears Early-Stage Study For Radiopharmaceutical In Neck, Bladder Cancers

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:09am   Comments
Share:
Fusion Pharma Stock Is Trading Higher As FDA Clears Early-Stage Study For Radiopharmaceutical In Neck, Bladder Cancers
  • The FDA has signed off Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: FUSN) Investigational New Drug (IND) applications for [225Ac]-FPI-1966 (FPI-1966) and imaging agent [111In]-FPI-1967 (FPI-1967). 
  • FPI-1966 is a targeted alpha therapy (TAT) designed to use vofatamab, a human monoclonal antibody, to target and deliver actinium-225 to tumor sites expressing fibroblast growth factor 3 (FGFR3), a protein overexpressed in multiple tumor types.
  • The planned Phase 1 trial will investigate safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics and establish the recommended Phase 2 dose. 
  • Price Action: FUSN shares are up 10.2% at $9.05 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FUSN)

10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
5 Stocks To Watch For July 6, 2021
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: bladder cancer BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com