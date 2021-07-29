Fusion Pharma Stock Is Trading Higher As FDA Clears Early-Stage Study For Radiopharmaceutical In Neck, Bladder Cancers
- The FDA has signed off Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: FUSN) Investigational New Drug (IND) applications for [225Ac]-FPI-1966 (FPI-1966) and imaging agent [111In]-FPI-1967 (FPI-1967).
- FPI-1966 is a targeted alpha therapy (TAT) designed to use vofatamab, a human monoclonal antibody, to target and deliver actinium-225 to tumor sites expressing fibroblast growth factor 3 (FGFR3), a protein overexpressed in multiple tumor types.
- The planned Phase 1 trial will investigate safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics and establish the recommended Phase 2 dose.
- Price Action: FUSN shares are up 10.2% at $9.05 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
