 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Teva Stock Falls After COVID-19 Impacts Q2 Top And Bottomline; Lowers FY21 Outlook

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 8:47am   Comments
Share:
Teva Stock Falls After COVID-19 Impacts Q2 Top And Bottomline; Lowers FY21 Outlook
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVAQ2 sales reached $3.9 billion, increasing 1% Y/Y or decreasing 2% in local currency terms, missing the consensus of $4.04 billion.
  • The decrease was mainly due to lower revenues in the North America segment, related primarily to Copaxone and Anda. 
  • Revenues were also affected by changes in demand for certain products resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.59 came in line with expectations.
  • The adjusted gross margin improved to 53.3% from 52% a year ago. Adjusted operating income reached little above $1 billion, +6% Y/Y mainly due to higher profit in our Europe segment.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to $1.2 billion.
  • Teva generated an operating cash flow of $218 million, with a free cash flow of $625 million.
  • Outlook: Teva lowered the FY21 revenue outlook to reflect the ongoing impact of COVID-19. It expects revenues of $16 billion - $16.4 billion vs. $16.4 - $16.8 billion prior, lower than the consensus of $16.5 billion.
  • It sees adjusted EPS of $2.50 - $2.70 vs. the consensus of $2.45.
  • It expects a $2.0 - $2.3 billion free cash flow and an adjusted EBITDA of $4.8 - $5.1 billion.
  • Price Action: TEVA shares are down 1.35% at $8.80 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TEVA)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings, Amgen Goes Shopping, GlaxoSmithKline-Vir's COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Supply Deal
Recap: Teva Pharmaceutical Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For July 28, 2021
Analyzing Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's Unusual Options Activity
Understanding Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's Unusual Options Activity
Understanding Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com