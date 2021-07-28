Arena Pharma In-Licenses Aristea's CXCR2 Antagonist For Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases
- Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARNA) and Aristea Therapeutics Inc have collaborated to develop RIST4721 for palmoplantar pustulosis (PPP) and other neutrophil-mediated diseases.
- RIST4721 is an oral CXCR2 antagonist being developed by Aristea.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Arena will pay upfront $60 million to Aristea and make a $10 million equity investment in Aristea's Series B financing.
- In return, Aristea has granted Arena an exclusive option to acquire Aristea, including rights to all CXCR2 programs, upon completing the Phase 2b study of RIST4721 in PPP.
- The agreement also provides a framework during the option period for the companies to jointly explore the development of other neutrophil-mediated diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), potentially generating multiple data readouts during the option period.
- Price Action: ARNA shares closed at $61.32 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.