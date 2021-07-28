 Skip to main content

Arena Pharma In-Licenses Aristea's CXCR2 Antagonist For Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 6:58am   Comments
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARNA) and Aristea Therapeutics Inc have collaborated to develop RIST4721 for palmoplantar pustulosis (PPP) and other neutrophil-mediated diseases.
  • RIST4721 is an oral CXCR2 antagonist being developed by Aristea.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Arena will pay upfront $60 million to Aristea and make a $10 million equity investment in Aristea's Series B financing. 
  • In return, Aristea has granted Arena an exclusive option to acquire Aristea, including rights to all CXCR2 programs, upon completing the Phase 2b study of RIST4721 in PPP. 
  • The agreement also provides a framework during the option period for the companies to jointly explore the development of other neutrophil-mediated diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), potentially generating multiple data readouts during the option period.
  • Price Action: ARNA shares closed at $61.32 on Tuesday.

