NRx Pharma Stock Gains On Emergency Use Nod For Zyesami To Treat COVID-19 Patients In Nation Of Georgia

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
NRx Pharma Stock Gains On Emergency Use Nod For Zyesami To Treat COVID-19 Patients In Nation Of Georgia
  • The Nation of Georgia's Prime Minister and Minister of Health have issued an Emergency Use Authorization for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: NRXP) intravenous Zyesami (aviptadil) to treat critical COVID-19 patients.
  • The company says that the first doses will arrive in the Nation of Georgia within 24 hours.
  • Last week, NRx validated the first commercial formulation, with one year or greater stability, of its Zyesami COVID-19 treatment.
  • Zyesami also prevented the sharp rise in cytokines and was associated with a significant decrease in 60-day mortality.
  • Zyesami (aviptadil) is a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Polypeptide.
  • Price Action: NRXP shares are up 14% at $21.31 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus News Health Care Small Cap FDA

