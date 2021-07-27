FDA Approves Merck's Keytruda/Chemo Combo For Early Breast Cancer
- The FDA has approved Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) to treat an early form of breast cancer in combination with chemotherapy.
- The FDA approval is for treating triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), an aggressive form of the disease with an increased risk of recurrence.
- KEYNOTE-522 Trial data in over 1,000 patients showed that the drug, combined with chemotherapy before surgery and then used as monotherapy after surgery, significantly prolonged event-free survival.
- There was a 37% reduction in the risk of disease progression.
- With this approval, Keytruda is now approved in the U.S. for 30 indications.
- Price Action: MRK shares are up 0.08% at $77.3 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
