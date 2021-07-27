Kiromic Stock Surges On Acquisition Of InSilico Solutions For Undisclosed Sum
- Kiromic Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: KRBP) acquired InSilico Solutions, a bioinformatics and artificial intelligence software provider. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- With this acquisition, Kiromic will bring in-house a team of experts in bioinformatics and AI to strengthen its AI technology with the capability to select the optimal bio-markers needed for immunotherapeutics such as CAR-T cell therapy for solid tumors.
- Many CAR-T developers are still developing their CAR-T with biomarkers from decade-old target libraries, the Company said in its press release.
- The transaction will allow significant advancements in computational technologies throughout the development process, from discovery to manufacturing and clinical trials.
- Recently, the Company closed a public offering of $40M.
- Price Action: KRBP shares are up 16% at $3.62 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
