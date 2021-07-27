Mirum Pharma Out-Licenses Maralixibat Rights To GC Pharma in South Korea
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRM) and GC Pharma have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement to develop and commercialize Mirum's maralixibat in South Korea.
- Maralixibat is an investigational, orally administered medication being evaluated in Alagille syndrome (ALGS), progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and biliary atresia (BA).
- The FDA has accepted a maralixibat marketing application for cholestatic pruritus in patients with ALGS under priority review.
- The European Medicines Agency is reviewing maralixibat for the treatment of PFIC.
- Mirum has commenced a global Phase 2b maralixibat study (EMBARK) for the treatment of BA.
- Under the terms of the licensing agreement, Mirum will receive an upfront payment of $5 million and payments undisclosed milestone payments, with tiered double-digit royalties based on net product sales in the region.
- Price Action: MIRM shares closed at $15.24 on Monday.
