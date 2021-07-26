BeiGene's Brukinsa Scores Second Approval In Canada, This Time For Mantle Cell Lymphoma
- Health Canada has approved BeiGene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) in adult patients who have received at least one prior therapy.
- This is the second approval for Brukinsa in Canada, following its initial approval in March for adult patients with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM).
- The Health Canada approval is based on efficacy results from two trials that achieved an overall response rate of 84%.
- Price Action: BGNE shares are trading lower by 6.75% at 295.57 on the last check Monday.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Health Canada lymphomaBiotech News Health Care FDA General