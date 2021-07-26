 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Plunges After FDA Rejects Its Sulopenem Application

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 8:00am   Comments
Share:
Iterum Therapeutics Stock Plunges After FDA Rejects Its Sulopenem Application
  • Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRMhas received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA regarding its marketing application seeking approval for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid (oral sulopenem).
  • The FDA determined that additional data are necessary to support approval for the treatment of adult women with uncomplicated urinary tract infections caused by designated susceptible microorganisms proven or strongly suspected to be non-susceptible to a quinolone (board-spectrum antibiotic). 
  • The agency has asked for at least one additional clinical trial, potentially using a different comparator drug, and conduct a further non-clinical investigation to determine the optimal dosing regimen.
  • There were no chemistry, manufacturing, or controls issues identified in the CRL, nor were there any safety issues.
  • Iterum plans to request a Type A meeting in the coming weeks. Following the Type A meeting anticipated to be in late Q3, it expects to update the next steps.
  • Iterum notes that cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $100.5 million sufficient to fund its operations into the second half of 2023.
  • Price Action: ITRM shares are down 43.30% at $0.64 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ITRM)

40 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Big Pharma Earnings, Iterum FDA Decision, Alzheimer's Conference, IPOs and More
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
56 Biggest Movers From Friday
Iterum Therapeutics Analyst Remains Bullish Despite Concerns Over FDA Letter
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Silver Rises 2%; Alector Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Short Ideas Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com