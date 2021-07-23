 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Acorda Therapeutics Shares Gains On Spain Distribution Pact For Parkinson's Med

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 7:17am   Comments
Share:
Acorda Therapeutics Shares Gains On Spain Distribution Pact For Parkinson's Med
  • Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACORhas entered into distribution and supply agreements with Esteve Pharmaceuticals S.A. to commercialize Inbrija 33 mg (levodopa inhalation powder, hard capsules) in Spain. 
  • Inbrija is indicated in the E.U. for the intermittent treatment of episodic motor fluctuations (OFF episodes) in adult patients with Parkinson's disease treated with a levodopa/dopa-decarboxylase inhibitor.
  • Under the terms of the supply agreement, Acorda will receive a double-digit percentage of the selling price of Inbrija. 
  • Esteve has exclusive distribution rights to Inbrija in the territory, and it will launch the product in Spain in Q4 of 2022.
  • Price Action: ACOR shares are up 49.3% at $5.69 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACOR)

32 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
34 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com