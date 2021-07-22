 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Global Blood Submits US Application For Expanded Use Of SCD Drug, Oxbryta, In Patients Aged 4-11 Years

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 10:02am   Comments
Share:
Global Blood Submits US Application For Expanded Use Of SCD Drug, Oxbryta, In Patients Aged 4-11 Years
  • Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBThas submitted a supplemental marketing application to the FDA seeking accelerated approval for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for the treatment of Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) in children ages 4 to 11 years.
  • The Company also filed a related separate application seeking approval for a pediatric weight-based formulation of Oxbryta. 
  • Additionally, GBT initiated two pivotal Phase 3 trials of inclacumab, a novel P-selectin inhibitor.
  • The Phase 3 trials will evaluate the safety and efficacy of inclacumab for vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) associated with SCD. 
  • Both studies are enrolling individuals with SCD age 12 years and older who have experienced between two and 10 VOCs in the previous year.
  • The Company has also enrolled the first SCD patient in a Phase 1 study evaluating GBT021601 (GBT601), a next-generation hemoglobin S (HbS) polymerization inhibitor.
  • This single and multiple ascending dose Phase 1 study assesses the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of GBT601 in up to six people with SCD ages 18 to 60 years. 
  • Price Action: GBT shares are down 1.26% at $30.16 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GBT)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J, Novartis Report Solid Results, Chembio Soars On COVID Test Order, Lumos Signals Clinical Trial Delay
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Ardelyx Sinks On Regulatory Setback, AnPac Issues Positive Preannouncement, European Nod For Myovant, HCW Biologics Debuts On Wall Street
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna To Join S&P 500 Index, Thumbs Down For FibroGen's Anemia Drug, Corvus Shelves COVID Study
Global Blood Therapeutics: Return On Capital Employed Insights
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Spero Spikes On Pfizer Investment, FDA Nod For Jazz, Orchard Signs Licensing Deal, Acumen Pharma Debuts
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com