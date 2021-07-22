Global Blood Submits US Application For Expanded Use Of SCD Drug, Oxbryta, In Patients Aged 4-11 Years
- Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) has submitted a supplemental marketing application to the FDA seeking accelerated approval for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for the treatment of Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) in children ages 4 to 11 years.
- The Company also filed a related separate application seeking approval for a pediatric weight-based formulation of Oxbryta.
- Additionally, GBT initiated two pivotal Phase 3 trials of inclacumab, a novel P-selectin inhibitor.
- The Phase 3 trials will evaluate the safety and efficacy of inclacumab for vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) associated with SCD.
- Both studies are enrolling individuals with SCD age 12 years and older who have experienced between two and 10 VOCs in the previous year.
- The Company has also enrolled the first SCD patient in a Phase 1 study evaluating GBT021601 (GBT601), a next-generation hemoglobin S (HbS) polymerization inhibitor.
- This single and multiple ascending dose Phase 1 study assesses the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of GBT601 in up to six people with SCD ages 18 to 60 years.
