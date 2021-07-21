BioMarin Shares 5-Year Data From Open-Label Trial Of Hemophilia Gene Therapy
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) has announced new data from open-label Phase 1/2 trial of valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an investigational gene therapy candidate for severe hemophilia A.
- Data were presented at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) 2021 Virtual Congress.
- Five-year and four-year post-treatment follow-up of the 6e13 vg/kg and 4e13 vg/kg cohorts, respectively, show a sustained treatment benefit of valoctocogene roxaparvovec.
- All participants in both cohorts remain off prophylactic Factor VIII treatment.
- The 6e13 vg/kg dose cohort of the Phase 1/2 study (N=7), with a mean follow-up of 266.1 weeks (5.1 years), showed that a single dose after week 4 reduced the mean Annualized Bleed Rate (ABR) by 95% to 0.8.
- In year 5, 86% (6 of 7) of study participants in the 6e13 vg/kg dose cohort had no treated bleeds.
- The 4e13 vg/kg dose cohort of the Phase 1/2 study (N=6), with a mean follow-up of 218.6 weeks (4.2 years), showed that a single dose reduced mean ABR by 92% to 1.0.
- In year 4, 50% (3/6) of study participants in the 4e13 vg/kg dose cohort had no treated bleeds.
- In the 6e13 vg/kg and 4e13 vg/kg dose cohorts reduced infusions per year by 96% from 135.6 to 5.2, and by 95% from 142.8 to 7.8, respectively.
- Price Action: BMRN shares are up 0.54% at $79.73 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs gene therapy Hemophilia A Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care General