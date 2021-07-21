 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BioMarin Shares 5-Year Data From Open-Label Trial Of Hemophilia Gene Therapy

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 12:03pm   Comments
Share:
BioMarin Shares 5-Year Data From Open-Label Trial Of Hemophilia Gene Therapy

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRNhas announced new data from open-label Phase 1/2 trial of valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an investigational gene therapy candidate for severe hemophilia A.

  • Data were presented at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) 2021 Virtual Congress.  
  • Five-year and four-year post-treatment follow-up of the 6e13 vg/kg and 4e13 vg/kg cohorts, respectively, show a sustained treatment benefit of valoctocogene roxaparvovec. 
  • All participants in both cohorts remain off prophylactic Factor VIII treatment. 
  • The 6e13 vg/kg dose cohort of the Phase 1/2 study (N=7), with a mean follow-up of 266.1 weeks (5.1 years), showed that a single dose after week 4 reduced the mean Annualized Bleed Rate (ABR) by 95% to 0.8. 
  • In year 5, 86% (6 of 7) of study participants in the 6e13 vg/kg dose cohort had no treated bleeds.
  • The 4e13 vg/kg dose cohort of the Phase 1/2 study (N=6), with a mean follow-up of 218.6 weeks (4.2 years), showed that a single dose reduced mean ABR by 92% to 1.0. 
  • In year 4, 50% (3/6) of study participants in the 4e13 vg/kg dose cohort had no treated bleeds.
  • In the 6e13 vg/kg and 4e13 vg/kg dose cohorts reduced infusions per year by 96% from 135.6 to 5.2, and by 95% from 142.8 to 7.8, respectively.
  • Price Action: BMRN shares are up 0.54% at $79.73 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMRN)

BioMarin Unveils News Data From Late-Stage Hemophilia A Gene Therapy Candidate
BioMarin Expects EMA's CHMP Opinion In 1H 2022 For Its Hemophilia A Gene Therapy, FDA Resubmission In 2Q'22
EMA's Advisory Committee Backs Approval Of BioMarin's Dwarfism Candidate
EMA Grants BioMarin's Request For Speedy Review of Hemophilia A Gene Therapy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs gene therapy Hemophilia A Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com