 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dicerna Posts Updated Data From Belcesiran Early-Stage Study For Genetic Liver Disease

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 9:17am   Comments
Share:
Dicerna Posts Updated Data From Belcesiran Early-Stage Study For Genetic Liver Disease

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA) has announced interim results from the four completed active-treatment dose cohorts (0.1, 1.0, 3.0, and 6.0 mg/kg) of its Phase 1 trial of belcesiran.

  • The GalXC RNAi therapeutic is in development for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-associated liver disease (AATLD), a rare genetic condition that can lead to liver fibrosis, cirrhosis, and hepatocellular carcinoma. 
  • The primary treatment evaluation period for the final dose cohort (12.0 mg/kg) is ongoing.
  • Mean maximum serum AAT reductions from baseline achieved for doses greater than 0.1 mg/kg were: 50% (1.0 mg/kg), 69% (3.0 mg/kg) and 80% (6.0 mg/kg).
  • In the four subjects receiving 6.0 mg/kg, maximum AAT reductions of 91%, 87%, 79%, and 62% were observed. The latter participant experienced a concomitant skin infection (unrelated to belcesiran) and markedly elevated C-reactive protein levels (a measure of inflammation).
  • There were no serious adverse events reported. 
  • Three moderate treatment-emergent adverse events were reported, though unrelated to belcesiran, the Company said.
  • No clinically significant changes in lung function or laboratory tests were reported.
  • Price Action: DRNA shares are down 5.51% at $37.78 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DRNA)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J, Novartis Report Solid Results, Chembio Soars On COVID Test Order, Lumos Signals Clinical Trial Delay
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Opiant Spikes On Data, OncoSec Rallies On Merck Collaboration, XBiotech Special Dividend
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Gets Authorization For COVID-19 Treatment, Nods For Sanofi-Regeneron In Europe, Osmotica Divestment, 2 IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Regeneron COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Data, FDA Nod For Mallinckrodt, Molecular Partners IPO
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AstraZeneca, Biogen Face Clinical Trial Disappointments, Novavax Studies Coronavirus-Flu Combo Vaccine, Decision Day For Takeda
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lyra Gains On Positive Regulatory Outcome, FDA Nod For Pfizer's Prevnar Vaccine, Merck Inks COVID-19 Treatment Supply Deal With US
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Liver Disease Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com