Why Cytokinetics (CYTK) Shares Are Trading Higher Today?
Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) shares continue to move forward after it announced positive REDWOOD-HCM Phase 2 data for CK-274 and garnered favorable comments from analysts.
- On Tuesday, Barclays raised Cytokinetics price target to $40 from $28, equivalent to an upside of around 30%, and kept an Overweight rating.
- Analyst Carter Gould views yesterday's data as "highly favorably" and sees them as both de-risking and differentiating on efficacy" versus MyoKardia's mavacamten.
- Cantor Fitzgerald also raised the target price to $48 from $35, with an Overweight rating unchanged.
- Analyst Charles Duncan has enhanced conviction in CK-274, resulting from positive Phase 2 data.
- Monday afternoon, the Company announced equity raise of $200 million to support the Phase 3 clinical trial of CK-274.
- Price Action: CYTK Shares are up 8.35% at $29.26 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for CYTK
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Jul 2021
|HC Wainwright & Co.
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jul 2021
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
