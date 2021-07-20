 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Annovis Bio's Alzheimer's Candidate To Proceed Into Final Cohort Of Mid-Stage Study, Data Expected In 2022

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
Share:
Annovis Bio's Alzheimer's Candidate To Proceed Into Final Cohort Of Mid-Stage Study, Data Expected In 2022
  • Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has reviewed safety and tolerability data for Cohort 2 of Annovis Bio Inc's (NYSE: ANVS) Phase 2 Alzheimer's disease trial evaluating ANVS401.
  • The DSMB has approved the study to proceed with Cohort 3, the final cohort of the study. 
  • Funding for this research was provided by a grant from the National Institutes on Aging. The study is run by the Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study (ADCS) at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine.
  • The safety evaluation of Cohort 2, conducted by the DSMB, reviewed data from an additional eight patients treated with ANVS401 at a dosage of 120 mg per day (2x60 mg) or placebo.
  • The final data readout from the study is expected next year.
  • Price Action: ANVS shares are down 1.58% at $98.92 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ANVS)

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Neurodegenerative Disease, Cancer Stocks Among Top Biotech Gainers In 2021
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
64 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Alzheimer's disease Briefs Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com