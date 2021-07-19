 Skip to main content

BioMarin Unveils News Data From Late-Stage Hemophilia A Gene Therapy Candidate

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 1:16pm   Comments
BioMarin Unveils News Data From Late-Stage Hemophilia A Gene Therapy Candidate
  • BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRNhas announced new data from GENEr8-1 Phase 3 study for valoctocogene roxaparvovec, investigational gene therapy for severe hemophilia A.
  •  Data were presented at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) 2021 Virtual Congress. 
  • Top-line one-year results from this study were previously communicated in January 2021.
  • New data presented include more details on annualized bleeding rate (ABR) in all study participants and annualized Factor VIII utilization rate.
  • Over 90% (N=134) of all participants in the GENEr8-1 study had an ABR of zero or a lower bleed rate than baseline after week four after the treatment. 
  • Mean annualized Factor VIII utilization rate decreased from baseline on Factor VIII prophylaxis by 99% from 3961.2 to 56.9 after week four after treatment with valoctocogene roxaparvovec.
  • As previously shared in January 2021, a single dose of valoctocogene roxaparvovec significantly reduced mean ABR by 84% from a prospectively collected 4.8 baseline to 0.8 bleeding episodes per year.
  • Study participants also experienced a clinically meaningful increase in endogenous Factor VIII expression. 
  • Last week, the European Medicines Agency validated BioMarin's resubmission of a marketing application for the gene therapy.

