 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Meters Biopharma Acquires Anti-GIP Monoclonal Antibody For Obesity-Related Disorders

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 9:32am   Comments
Share:
9 Meters Biopharma Acquires Anti-GIP Monoclonal Antibody For Obesity-Related Disorders
  • 9 Meters Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: NMTRhas acquired global development rights to LOB-0136 (now known as NM-136) that targets glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) from Lobesity LLC.
  • GIP is a hormone whose concentration increases significantly with overeating, leading to higher glucose absorption and greater insulin release. These changes lead to increased glucose uptake into fat cells, contributing to obesity and obesity-related disorders such as Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS). 
  • NM-136, an anti-GIP humanized monoclonal antibody. 
  • 9 Meters plans to continue the manufacturing optimization and IND-enabling studies and conduct a clinical proof-of-concept study in PWS in 2023.
  • Deal consideration includes 40% cash and 60% equity consideration in the form of a $5 million upfront payment, plus contingent payments of up to $45.5 million, global sales-related milestone payments totaling up to $50 million, and a mid-single-digit sales royalty.
  • Price Action: NMTR shares are down 1.39% at $1.065 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NMTR)

55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Analyzing 9 Meters Biopharma's Unusual Options Activity
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2021
31 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs obesityBiotech M&A News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com