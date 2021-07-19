 Skip to main content

Aridis In-Licenses Pneumonia Candidate From AstraZeneca

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 9:55am   Comments
Aridis In-Licenses Pneumonia Candidate From AstraZeneca
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARDS) has entered into an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement with AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZNto in-license the late-stage monoclonal antibody candidate, suvratoxumab for prevention of pneumonia.
  • Suvratoxumab extends Aridis' pneumonia franchise by complementing the existing AR-301 Phase 3 pneumonia treatment program.
  • Aridis will make an upfront payment to AstraZeneca of $11 million in cash and stock. AstraZeneca will also receive up to a further $115 million in milestone payments, in addition to tiered royalties on net sales.
  • EU Commission's Innovative Medicines Initiatives has provided up to €25 million funding for the suvratoxumab Phase 3 trial.
  • Price Action: ARDS shares are down 14.9% at $4.98 during the market session on the last check Monday.

