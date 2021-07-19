 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NRx Pharma Stock Surges As Its COVID-19 Candidate Shows Evidence To Prevent "Cytokine Storm"

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 8:16am   Comments
Share:
NRx Pharma Stock Surges As Its COVID-19 Candidate Shows Evidence To Prevent "Cytokine Storm"
  • NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) identifies a statistically significant effect of Zyesami (aviptadil) in preventing the sharp rise in cytokines, commonly associated with mortality in patients with COVID-19.
  • Data will be presented at the Disease Control and Prevention Summit on July 21 at 10:10 E.T.
  • In the recently completed phase 2b/3 trial, patients treated with placebo experienced a statistically significant elevation in interleukin 6 (IL-6) cytokine levels, whereas those treated with Zyesami had a minimal increase in IL-6. 
  • Change in cytokine level was a prespecified endpoint of the study.
  • The anti-cytokine effect of Zyesami was additionally associated with a significant decrease in 60-day mortality.
  • NRx has submitted these findings to the FDA to supplement its pending application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).
  • Price Action: NRXP shares are up 91% at $16.27 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NRXP)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
NRx Pharma Starts Treating Patients With Inhaled Aviptadil In Collaborative COVID-19 Trial
64 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs CytokineticsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com