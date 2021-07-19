NRx Pharma Stock Surges As Its COVID-19 Candidate Shows Evidence To Prevent "Cytokine Storm"
- NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) identifies a statistically significant effect of Zyesami (aviptadil) in preventing the sharp rise in cytokines, commonly associated with mortality in patients with COVID-19.
- Data will be presented at the Disease Control and Prevention Summit on July 21 at 10:10 E.T.
- In the recently completed phase 2b/3 trial, patients treated with placebo experienced a statistically significant elevation in interleukin 6 (IL-6) cytokine levels, whereas those treated with Zyesami had a minimal increase in IL-6.
- Change in cytokine level was a prespecified endpoint of the study.
- The anti-cytokine effect of Zyesami was additionally associated with a significant decrease in 60-day mortality.
- NRx has submitted these findings to the FDA to supplement its pending application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).
- Price Action: NRXP shares are up 91% at $16.27 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs CytokineticsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General