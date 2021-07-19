Mesoblast Shares 90-Day Survival Outcomes After Remestemcel-L From COVID-19 ARDS Trial
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) has announced the presentation of 90-day survival outcomes from the remestemcel-L trial in ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients with moderate/severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
- The data were presented at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy Scientific Signatures Series on Cell and Gene Therapies in Lung Diseases and Critical Illnesses.
- The results showed that two doses of remestemcel-L at days 3-5 conferred durable survival benefit through at least 90 days in the pre-specified subgroup of patients under age 65.
- Remestemcel-L significantly reduced mortality by 48% at 90 days compared to controls in a pre-specified analysis of 123 treated patients, compares favorably with the 46% mortality reduction reported at 60 days.
- Remestemcel-L was even more effective when evaluated in patients on dexamethasone as part of their standard of care, with 90-day mortality reduced by 77% compared to controls under 65 who received dexamethasone.
- These survival benefits were accompanied by significant improvements relative to controls in pre-specified secondary endpoints of ventilator-free days, respiratory function.
- Despite a treatment-related improvement in respiratory function at day 7, there was no mortality reduction in the 97 treated patients over age 65, thus suggesting the need for more prolonged or higher dosing.
- Price Action: MESO shares closed at $7.01 on Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Covid-19Biotech News Health Care Small Cap General