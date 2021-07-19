 Skip to main content

Kadmon's REZUROCK Scores Quick FDA Win For Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 6:26am   Comments
Kadmon's REZUROCK Scores Quick FDA Win For Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease
  • Friday afternoon, the FDA approved Kadmon Holdings Inc's (NASDAQ: KDMN) REZUROCK to treat chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD), a serious complication of transplant procedures.
  • Formerly known as belumodsil, the drug is a first-in-class ROCK2 inhibitor and now Kadmon's first approved drug.
  • cGVHD occurs when donor cells mount an immune response against a patient's tissues and organs, leading to inflammation and fibrosis in multiple tissues.
  • The FDA based its REZUROCK approval on data from an open-label trial called ROCKstar that enrolled 65 patients who had previously tried between two and five different treatments.
  • Of the 65 patients in the study given 200mg of Rezurock twice daily, just under half of them had four or more organs affected by the disease.
  • 6% of patients achieved a complete response and 69% partial response, Kadmon said.
  • 62% of responders didn't require new systemic therapy for at least 12 months. The median time to first response was 1.8 months.
  • The FDA approval came six weeks ahead of the agency's decision deadline of 30 August.
  • REZUROCK won't be available until the end of August, Kadmon said.
  • Price Action: KDMN shares are up 0.23% at $4.29 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Biotech News Health Care FDA

