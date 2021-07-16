Bristol-Myers' Opdvio/Yervoy Combo Therapy Flunks In Head & Neck Cancer Trial
- Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's (NYSE: BMY) Phase 3 CheckMate -651 data evaluating Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) combo in head and neck cancer failed to primary endpoints of the trial.
- The trial assessed Opdivo plus Yervoy combination to Extreme regimen (cetuximab, cisplatin/carboplatin, and fluorouracil) as a first-line treatment in platinum-eligible patients with recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.
- The combination treatment did show a clear, positive trend towards overall survival (OS) in patients whose tumors express PD-L1.
- The safety profile of Opdivo and Yervoy in this trial was consistent with previously reported studies in solid tumors.
- The company will complete a full evaluation of the data and work with investigators to share the results with the scientific community.
- Price Action: BMY shares are down 0.83% at $66.87 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
