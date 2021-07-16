 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bristol-Myers' Opdvio/Yervoy Combo Therapy Flunks In Head & Neck Cancer Trial

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 8:05am   Comments
Share:
Bristol-Myers' Opdvio/Yervoy Combo Therapy Flunks In Head & Neck Cancer Trial
  • Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's (NYSE: BMY) Phase 3 CheckMate -651 data evaluating Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) combo in head and neck cancer failed to primary endpoints of the trial.
  •  The trial assessed Opdivo plus Yervoy combination to Extreme regimen (cetuximab, cisplatin/carboplatin, and fluorouracil) as a first-line treatment in platinum-eligible patients with recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. 
  • The combination treatment did show a clear, positive trend towards overall survival (OS) in patients whose tumors express PD-L1. 
  • The safety profile of Opdivo and Yervoy in this trial was consistent with previously reported studies in solid tumors.
  • The company will complete a full evaluation of the data and work with investigators to share the results with the scientific community.
  • Price Action: BMY shares are down 0.83% at $66.87 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMY)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna To Join S&P 500 Index, Thumbs Down For FibroGen's Anemia Drug, Corvus Shelves COVID Study
Analyzing Bristol-Myers Squibb's Unusual Options Activity
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Galapagos Sinks On Data, J&J Recalls Sunscreen Products, FibroGen Awaits AdCom Verdict, 3 IPOs
XOMA Buys Royalty, Milestone Interest In Checkmate's Vidutolimod From Kuros Biosciences
Analyzing Bristol-Myers Squibb's Unusual Options Activity
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Bristol-Myers Squibb
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs neck cancerBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com