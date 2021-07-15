fbpx
QQQ
-2.55
365.62
-0.7%
DIA
+ 0.57
348.84
+ 0.16%
SPY
-1.48
437.72
-0.34%
TLT
+ 1.62
145.25
+ 1.1%
GLD
+ 0.05
170.99
+ 0.03%

FDA Rebukes Amgen Over Misleading Branding Of Neulasta

byVandana Singh
July 15, 2021 12:19 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
FDA Rebukes Amgen Over Misleading Branding Of Neulasta
  • The FDA has issued an untitled letter to Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) for the misbranding of its blockbuster bone marrow stimulant, Neulasta (pegfilgrastim) injection.
  • Amgen released a promotional communication that makes false or misleading claims and representations about the benefit of Neulasta when administered through the Onpro on-body injector compared to a prefilled syringe (PFS). 
  • Amgen used an unvalidated algorithm with unknown performance characteristics and the fact that the study was not balanced or controlled for potential bias, the FDA notes. 
  • And while Amgen does note two limitations to the study, the agency adds that the mentions do not mitigate the misleading claims and presentations in the banner.
  • “The above misleading claims and presentations are concerning because they could undermine confidence not just in Neulasta delivered via PFS but also in FDA-licensed biosimilar pegfilgrastim products, which are only delivered via PFS,” the FDA said.
  • Neulasta is the reference product for all FDA-licensed biosimilar pegfilgrastim products, which are only available as a prefilled syringe.
  • Amgen has already been impacted by competition from biosimilars. Q1 2021 Neulasta fell 21% Y/Y to $482 million, as its average U.S. price slipped 30% Y/Y and 9% sequentially.
  • Price Action: AMGN shares are up 0.50% at $245.93 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Biotech News Health Care FDA General

Related Articles

Ahead Of AdComm AstraZeneca, FibroGen's Roxadustat Hit With Safety, Efficacy Questions

BeiGene-Amgen's Kyprolis Gets Approval In China For Pre-Treated Multiple Myeloma Patients

Amgen - AstraZeneca's Asthma Candidate Under Priority Review With FDA

Amgen Pumps $365M Into New Ohio Facility