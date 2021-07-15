 Skip to main content

Lexaria Shares Are Trading Higher On Completion Of Antiviral Drug Molecular Characterization Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 8:50am   Comments
  • Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) has announced results from its antiviral drug molecular characterization study VIRAL-MC21-1, completed by Canada's federally funded research organization, the National Research Council (NRC).
  • The NRC has confirmed Lexaria's study objectives, demonstrating DehydraTECH processing and formulation technology does not create a covalently bonded new molecular entity. 
  • Each drug tested remained stable and did not undergo a change in chemical structure. 
  • The five drugs studied were remdesivir, ebastine, bepridil, rupintrivir, and colchicine.
  • These findings support accelerated regulatory filings authorizations of prospective DehydraTECH-enabled, repurposed antiviral drugs. 
  • The Company will pursue collaboration opportunities with pharmaceutical partners to incorporate DehydraTECH technology with antiviral drugs, including or similar to those currently being investigated.
  • Price Action: LEXX shares are up 9.5% at $7.3 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care General

