Sana Biotech To Establish Manufacturing Facility For Gene, Cell Therapy Candidates

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 7:29am   Comments
  • Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANAhas entered into a lease agreement to develop a 163,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Fremont, California. 
  • The facility will support the manufacture of Sana's late-stage clinical development and early commercial product candidates.
  • The facility will be designed to provide manufacturing capabilities across Sana's portfolio, including allogeneic T cell, viral vector, and pluripotent stem cell production. 
  • The Company also plans to work with contract manufacturing partners to advance its product candidates to the clinic as early as next year.  
  • Price Action: SANA shares closed at $17.42 on Wednesday.

