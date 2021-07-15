Sana Biotech To Establish Manufacturing Facility For Gene, Cell Therapy Candidates
- Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) has entered into a lease agreement to develop a 163,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Fremont, California.
- The facility will support the manufacture of Sana's late-stage clinical development and early commercial product candidates.
- The facility will be designed to provide manufacturing capabilities across Sana's portfolio, including allogeneic T cell, viral vector, and pluripotent stem cell production.
- The Company also plans to work with contract manufacturing partners to advance its product candidates to the clinic as early as next year.
- Price Action: SANA shares closed at $17.42 on Wednesday.
