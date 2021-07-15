 Skip to main content

Lipocine Stock Jumps On Litigation Settlement With Clarus Therapeutics

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 6:03am   Comments
  • Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ: LPCNhas entered into a settlement and license agreement with Clarus Therapeutics to resolve claims in the ongoing intellectual property litigation and interference proceeding. 
  • Under the terms of the settlement, both the companies have agreed to dismiss the litigation presently pending in the District Court for the District of Delaware. 
  • Additionally, both parties have agreed on the interference proceedings presently pending in the U.S. Patent and Trademark. 
  • The terms of the settlement remain confidential.
  • Price Action: LPCN shares are up 6.98% at $1.38 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

