Sesen Bio Announces Positive Outcome From Late-Cycle FDA Meeting For Vicineum Application

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 8:58am   Comments
  • Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESNparticipated in a Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA regarding the marketing application seeking approval for Vicineum for BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).
  • The FDA confirmed that there is no Advisory Committee meeting planned at this time.
  • No issues related to risk management have been identified to date.
  • No post-marketing requirements, including a confirmatory trial, have been identified as necessary at this time.
  • The Company believes the application remains on track for an anticipated regulatory decision by August 18, under the Priority Review status.
  • Vicineum Sesen Bio's lead candidate is a locally administered fusion protein.
  • Price Action: SESN shares are down 1.30% at $3.84 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap FDA General

