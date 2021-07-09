Morphic Therapeutic Shares New Positive MORF-057 Data From IBD Study
- Morphic Therapeutic (NASDAQ: MORF) has announced additional data from its Phase 1 trial evaluating MORF-057 for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
- The data were shared at the Congress of European Crohn's and Colitis Organization 2021 Virtual Congress.
- The additional data include detail regarding the safety, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics (PD) performance of MORF-057 in healthy subjects.
- MORF-057 was well tolerated in all cohorts, and no safety signals were identified. It demonstrated a favorable PK profile, and an apparent PK and PD relationship were established.
- α4β7 receptor occupancy increased with dose and study day, achieving saturation in patients from all cohorts above 25 mg by day 14.
- In the 100 mg BID cohort, MORF-057 saturated the α4β7 receptor (mean RO more than 99%).
- Dose-and time-dependent changes in biomarkers, including specific α4β7 high expressing immune cell populations, were observed.
