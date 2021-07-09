 Skip to main content

Cyclerion Recruits Beacon Biosignals To Identify Disease-Relevant EEG Neurological Biomarkers

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 6:14am   Comments
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYCN) and Beacon Biosignals have expanded strategic partnerships between the two companies. 
  • This collaboration is expected to identify disease-relevant biomarkers to refine patient selection and endpoints to guide Cyclerion's CY6463 and CY3018 programs for neurological diseases associated with cognitive impairment.
  • Beacon Biosignals' electroencephalogram (EEG) neurobiomarker platform is engineered to discover and scale new clinical paradigms for neurological and psychiatric diseases. 
  • The companies previously collaborated on analyzing data from a Cyclerion clinical translational pharmacology study of CY6463. 
  • CY6463 lead candidate is an oral central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant sGC stimulator.
  • Initial data from CY6463 trials have demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability and pharmacologically relevant drug exposure in the cerebral spinal fluid. 
  • In addition, CY6463 resulted in promising impacts on EEG measures, neuroinflammation, and other neurophysiological measures that support continued clinical development.
  • Further evaluation of CY6463 in Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology and Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis, and Stroke-like episodes are ongoing.
  • A study in Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia is expected to initiate shortly.
  • Price Action: CYCN shares closed at $3.68 on Thursday.

