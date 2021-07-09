Cyclerion Recruits Beacon Biosignals To Identify Disease-Relevant EEG Neurological Biomarkers
- Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYCN) and Beacon Biosignals have expanded strategic partnerships between the two companies.
- This collaboration is expected to identify disease-relevant biomarkers to refine patient selection and endpoints to guide Cyclerion's CY6463 and CY3018 programs for neurological diseases associated with cognitive impairment.
- Beacon Biosignals' electroencephalogram (EEG) neurobiomarker platform is engineered to discover and scale new clinical paradigms for neurological and psychiatric diseases.
- The companies previously collaborated on analyzing data from a Cyclerion clinical translational pharmacology study of CY6463.
- CY6463 lead candidate is an oral central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant sGC stimulator.
- Initial data from CY6463 trials have demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability and pharmacologically relevant drug exposure in the cerebral spinal fluid.
- In addition, CY6463 resulted in promising impacts on EEG measures, neuroinflammation, and other neurophysiological measures that support continued clinical development.
- Further evaluation of CY6463 in Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology and Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis, and Stroke-like episodes are ongoing.
- A study in Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia is expected to initiate shortly.
- Price Action: CYCN shares closed at $3.68 on Thursday.
