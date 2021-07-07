 Skip to main content

Vaxart Inks Antiviral Asset Licensing Pact With Altesa Biosciences

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 11:50am   Comments
  • Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) has granted Altesa Biosciences Inc an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize Vaxart's patented formulation of the capsid-binding Vapendavir, a clinical-stage broad-spectrum antiviral.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Vaxart is eligible to receive up to $130 million in milestone payments and tiered royalties ranging from the low-single to low-double digits on product sales for multiple indications.
  • Vaxart acquired Vapendavir in 2018 as part of the merger with Aviragen Therapeutics Inc
  • Price Action: VXRT shares are down 1.36% at $7.26 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap General

