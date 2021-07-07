Vaxart Inks Antiviral Asset Licensing Pact With Altesa Biosciences
- Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) has granted Altesa Biosciences Inc an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize Vaxart's patented formulation of the capsid-binding Vapendavir, a clinical-stage broad-spectrum antiviral.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Vaxart is eligible to receive up to $130 million in milestone payments and tiered royalties ranging from the low-single to low-double digits on product sales for multiple indications.
- Vaxart acquired Vapendavir in 2018 as part of the merger with Aviragen Therapeutics Inc.
- Price Action: VXRT shares are down 1.36% at $7.26 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap General