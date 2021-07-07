NextCure Launches Early-Stage Study For NC762 In Solid Tumor Settings
- NextCure Inc (NASDAQ: NXTC) has initiated the clinical trial of its third product candidate, NC762, a humanized B7-H4 monoclonal antibody.
- The Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of this Phase 1/2 open-label trial will evaluate the safety and tolerability of NC762 in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors and determine its maximum tolerated dose.
- After a recommended dose for the Phase 2 portion of the trial is determined, NC762 will be evaluated in select tumor types.
- A B7-H4 Immunohistochemistry (IHC) assay has been developed and will be used for patient selection in Phase 2.
- Price Action: NXTC shares closed at $7.89 on Tuesday.
