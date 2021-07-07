 Skip to main content

NextCure Launches Early-Stage Study For NC762 In Solid Tumor Settings

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 8:06am   Comments
  • NextCure Inc (NASDAQ: NXTChas initiated the clinical trial of its third product candidate, NC762, a humanized B7-H4 monoclonal antibody.
  • The Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of this Phase 1/2 open-label trial will evaluate the safety and tolerability of NC762 in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors and determine its maximum tolerated dose. 
  • After a recommended dose for the Phase 2 portion of the trial is determined, NC762 will be evaluated in select tumor types. 
  • A B7-H4 Immunohistochemistry (IHC) assay has been developed and will be used for patient selection in Phase 2.
  • Price Action: NXTC shares closed at $7.89 on Tuesday.

