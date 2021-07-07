 Skip to main content

Ideaya Biosciences Launches Equity Offering Of $80M

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 8:01am   Comments
  • Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYAhas offered up to $80 million shares in an underwritten public offering. 
  • Underwriters have an option to purchase up to $12 million of shares.
  • The company will use the proceeds to fund the clinical development of IDE397, preclinical and clinical development of other product candidates in its research pipeline targeting poly (ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase, and its share of costs under GSK collaboration and other general corporate purposes.
  • J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Jefferies, and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
  • Recently, the company met the criteria to initiate an IDE397 tumor biopsy cohort arm of the dose-escalation study, with observed clinical pharmacodynamic (PD) modulation of plasma S-adenosyl methionine (SAM) satisfying the clinical protocol threshold of approximately 60% or higher
  • Price Action: IDYA shares closed at $22.72 on Tuesday.

