Ideaya Biosciences Launches Equity Offering Of $80M
- Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA) has offered up to $80 million shares in an underwritten public offering.
- Underwriters have an option to purchase up to $12 million of shares.
- The company will use the proceeds to fund the clinical development of IDE397, preclinical and clinical development of other product candidates in its research pipeline targeting poly (ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase, and its share of costs under GSK collaboration and other general corporate purposes.
- J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Jefferies, and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
- Recently, the company met the criteria to initiate an IDE397 tumor biopsy cohort arm of the dose-escalation study, with observed clinical pharmacodynamic (PD) modulation of plasma S-adenosyl methionine (SAM) satisfying the clinical protocol threshold of approximately 60% or higher.
- Price Action: IDYA shares closed at $22.72 on Tuesday.
