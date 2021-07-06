 Skip to main content

Arrowhead's ARO-HIF2 Shows Early Signs Of Efficacy In Type Of Kidney Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 10:39am   Comments
Arrowhead's ARO-HIF2 Shows Early Signs Of Efficacy In Type Of Kidney Cancer
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWRhas announced interim results from the first two cohorts of Phase 1b study of ARO-HIF2 for clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC). 
  • ARO-HIF2 is the first tumor-targeted investigational medicine to utilizing Arrowhead's Targeted RNAi Molecule (TRiM) platform.
  • Arrowhead is currently enrolling in the third planned patient cohort.
  • In seventeen patients treated with investigational ARO-HIF2, nine had tumor biopsy material that could be evaluated. 
  • Seven of these nine tumor samples demonstrated reductions in HIF2α protein, as measured by immunohistochemistry H-score. 
  • The mean of these reductions was -48%, with a range from -9% to -82%. 
  • In addition, one patient achieved a partial response with tumor shrinkage of approximately 65%, and four additional patients in cohort 2 remain on study drug with stable disease. 
  • To date, investigational ARO-HIF2 has been generally well tolerated at doses of up to 525 mg weekly, and no cases of anemia related to the drug have been reported.
  • Price Action: ARWR shares are up 1.05% at $63.79 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs Kidney CancerBiotech News Health Care General

