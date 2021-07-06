ALX Oncology Shares Jump As ALX148 Shows ORR of 72% In Patients With HER2 Positive Stomach Cancer
- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO) announced updated data from its ongoing ASPEN-01 Phase 1b trial evaluating ALX148 in combination with trastuzumab and chemotherapy to treat gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer (GC).
- The new data were shared at the World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer.
- Data showed that ALX148, combined with trastuzumab and chemotherapy, is highly active and well-tolerated in patients with second-line or greater HER2 positive GC.
- As of the data cut-off of May 3, 2021, ALX148 demonstrated a favorable initial confirmed objective response rate (ORR) of 72% and estimated overall survival (OS) at 12 months of 76%.
- These results compare favorably to randomized historical control studies; RAINBOW reported an ORR of 28% and OS at 12 months of 40%, and DESTINY-01 reported an ORR of 41% and OS at 12 months of 52%.
- Preliminary data suggest that ALX148 can be combined with trastuzumab, ramucirumab, and paclitaxel with no maximum tolerated dose reached.
- The maximum administered dose of ALX148 in combination was 15 mg/kg once weekly.
- ALX Oncology will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. E.T.
- Price Action: ALXO shares are up 19.9% at $67 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
