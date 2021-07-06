Athira Pharma Starts Open-Label Extension Of Alzheimer's Disease Trials
- Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATHA) has started enrollment in an open-label extension (OLEX) study for its ongoing Phase 2/3 LIFT-AD and Phase 2 ACT-AD studies of ATH-1017 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.
- The LIFT-AD and ACT-AD trials evaluate ATH-1017, a small molecule therapeutic designed to enhance the activity of the Hepatocyte Growth Factor and its receptor, MET, which are expressed in the central nervous system, to promote brain health and function.
- Topline data of ACT-AD are targeted for early 2022, and topline data from LIFT-AD are targeted by the end of 2022.
- After completing the 26-week treatment period during the LIFT-AD or ACT-AD trials, patients may elect to continue on the open-label extension and receive treatment with ATH-1017 at the high dose (70 mg/day) for up to an additional 26 weeks.
- Investigators and patients will remain blinded to treatment group assignment in the original trials.
- Price Action: ATHA shares are up 0.28% at $10.57 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
