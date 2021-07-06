 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Athira Pharma Starts Open-Label Extension Of Alzheimer's Disease Trials

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 9:09am   Comments
Share:
Athira Pharma Starts Open-Label Extension Of Alzheimer's Disease Trials
  • Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATHAhas started enrollment in an open-label extension (OLEX) study for its ongoing Phase 2/3 LIFT-AD and Phase 2 ACT-AD studies of ATH-1017 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.
  • The LIFT-AD and ACT-AD trials evaluate ATH-1017, a small molecule therapeutic designed to enhance the activity of the Hepatocyte Growth Factor and its receptor, MET, which are expressed in the central nervous system, to promote brain health and function. 
  • Topline data of ACT-AD are targeted for early 2022, and topline data from LIFT-AD are targeted by the end of 2022.
  • After completing the 26-week treatment period during the LIFT-AD or ACT-AD trials, patients may elect to continue on the open-label extension and receive treatment with ATH-1017 at the high dose (70 mg/day) for up to an additional 26 weeks. 
  • Investigators and patients will remain blinded to treatment group assignment in the original trials.
  • Price Action: ATHA shares are up 0.28% at $10.57 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATHA)

Biotech Losers In 2021 That Could Bounce Big In The Second Half
58 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Tumbles Over 400 Points; CAI International Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises Over 1%; Orphazyme Shares Plunge
32 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Alzheimer's disease BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com