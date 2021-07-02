 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Arrowhead Stock Drops After RNAi Therapeutic Shows Lung Inflammation In Animal Models

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 8:00am   Comments
Share:
Arrowhead Stock Drops After RNAi Therapeutic Shows Lung Inflammation In Animal Models
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWRhas voluntarily paused the AROENaC1001 Phase 1/2 study evaluating ARO-ENaC for cystic fibrosis.
  • ARO-ENaC is the company's investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic.
  • The decision comes after receiving a preliminary update from an ongoing chronic toxicology study in rats that showed unexpected signals of local lung inflammation. 
  • The company has instructed investigators to pause new screening, enrollment, and any further dosing pending additional data from the ongoing chronic rat toxicology study and another ongoing chronic primate toxicology study.
  • Price Action: ARWR shares are down 26.7% at $62.25 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARWR)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Spikes On Alzheimer's Drug Regulatory Filing Plan, Applied Genetics, Arcus Issue Data Readouts, Adcom Test Awaits Incyte, Monte Rosa Prices IPO
Horizon Acquires Rights to Arrowhead's RNAi-Based Gout Treatment Candidate
Arrowhead Receives $10M Option Exercise Fee From Janssen
ARWR: Catalyst-Rich Summer Upcoming…
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vaxart Rebounds On Strong Vaccine Data, Pfizer's Beat-And-Raise Quarter, BioLineRx Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Short Ideas Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com