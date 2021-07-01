 Skip to main content

Arcutis Stops ARQ-252 Vitiligo Trial After Formulation-Related Observations In Chronic Hand Eczema Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 11:17am   Comments
  • Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQTwill terminate the Phase 2a trial evaluating ARQ-252 as a potential treatment for vitiligo. 
  • The study was initiated in March 2021.
  • The decision is based on further analysis of the ARQ-252 drug formulation used in both this vitiligo study and the recently completed Phase 2b study evaluating ARQ-252 to treat chronic hand eczema.
  • As previously announced, the Phase 2b chronic hand eczema study did not meet its primary endpoint, with none of the ARQ-252 arms achieving statistical significance versus vehicle. 
  • Further analysis of that study pointed toward inadequate local drug delivery to the skin as a critical driver of the lack of efficacy.
  • The vitiligo study is not being terminated for any safety or tolerability reasons. ARQ-252 has been safe and well-tolerated, and no unexpected safety concerns have been identified.
  • ARQ-252 is a small molecule inhibitor of Janus kinase type 1, which plays a central role in immune system function.
  • ARQT Price Action: ARQT shares were down 4.62% at $26.03 at last check Thursday. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs eczemaBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

