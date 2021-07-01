Arcutis Stops ARQ-252 Vitiligo Trial After Formulation-Related Observations In Chronic Hand Eczema Study
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT) will terminate the Phase 2a trial evaluating ARQ-252 as a potential treatment for vitiligo.
- The study was initiated in March 2021.
- The decision is based on further analysis of the ARQ-252 drug formulation used in both this vitiligo study and the recently completed Phase 2b study evaluating ARQ-252 to treat chronic hand eczema.
- As previously announced, the Phase 2b chronic hand eczema study did not meet its primary endpoint, with none of the ARQ-252 arms achieving statistical significance versus vehicle.
- Further analysis of that study pointed toward inadequate local drug delivery to the skin as a critical driver of the lack of efficacy.
- The vitiligo study is not being terminated for any safety or tolerability reasons. ARQ-252 has been safe and well-tolerated, and no unexpected safety concerns have been identified.
- ARQ-252 is a small molecule inhibitor of Janus kinase type 1, which plays a central role in immune system function.
- ARQT Price Action: ARQT shares were down 4.62% at $26.03 at last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs eczemaBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General