Jazz Pharma's Rylaze Scores FDA Approval For Blood Cancer
- The FDA has approved Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) Rylaze (asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn) for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in pediatric and adult patients.
- The approval covers the use of Rylaze as a component of a multi-agent chemotherapeutic regimen in patients one month and older who have developed hypersensitivity to E. coli-derived asparaginase.
- The company expects Rylaze will be commercially available in mid-July.
- Price Action: JAZZ closed at $177.64 on Wednesday.
