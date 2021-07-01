 Skip to main content

Jazz Pharma's Rylaze Scores FDA Approval For Blood Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 6:40am   Comments
  • The FDA has approved Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) Rylaze (asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn) for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in pediatric and adult patients.
  • The approval covers the use of Rylaze as a component of a multi-agent chemotherapeutic regimen in patients one month and older who have developed hypersensitivity to E. coli-derived asparaginase.
  • The company expects Rylaze will be commercially available in mid-July. 
  • Price Action: JAZZ closed at $177.64 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: blood cancer BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

