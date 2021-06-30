ElectroCore Stock Dives On $18M Equity Raise Issued At Deep Discount Of 32%
- ElectroCore Inc (NASDAQ: ECOR) has priced underwritten public offering of 18 million shares at $1 per share, representing a discount of 32% from the last close price of $1.48 on Tuesday.
- The gross proceeds will be approximately $18 million.
- Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 2.7 million shares.
- The offering will close by July 2.
- Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as the sole book-runner for the offering. Paulson Investment Company, LLC is acting as a co-manager for the offering.
- Proceeds will be used for sales and marketing of its gammaCore Sapphire non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy, working capital, and general corporate purposes.
- The company recently announced a distribution agreement with Kromax International for gammaCore Sapphire in Taiwan and China.
- Price Action: ECOR shares are down 25.20% at $1.12 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
