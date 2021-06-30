 Skip to main content

Diffusion Pharma's TSC Shows Encouraging Effects On Oxygenation

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 11:14am   Comments
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DFFN) has announced topline results from the Phase 1 trial of its lead product candidate, trans sodium crocetinate (TSC).
  • In the trial, transcutaneous oxygen monitoring (TCOM) was used to measure the direct pharmacodynamic effects of TSC on peripheral tissue oxygenation in healthy volunteers. 
  • Topline results were based upon analyses of primary endpoint data, which indicate, as compared to placebo, a positive dose-response trend in TCOM readings. 
  • Due to the small number of subjects in each cohort and the inherent variability of tcpO2 measurement, the magnitude of the effect was not statistically significant.
  • However, the primary endpoint data trends indicated improved peripheral oxygenation compared to placebo, with no evidence of hyperoxygenation. 
  • The TCOM Trial was the first of three Oxygenation Trials the Company plans to conduct in 2021, including the Altitude Trial and DLCO trial.
  • Diffusion anticipates initiating and completing the DLCO and Altitude Trials in 2H of 2021, with topline results from each study available within two months of their respective completion. 
  • Diffusion intends to initiate clinical studies in the identified indications during the first half of 2022.
  • TSC is under development to enhance oxygen diffusion to tissues with low oxygen levels (hypoxia).
  • Price Action: DFFN shares are down 2.57% at $0.74 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

