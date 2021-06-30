Brickell Biotech Stock Moves Higher After Complete Enrollment In Phase 3 Studies Of Sofpironium Bromide
- Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: BBI) has announced that the final patient completed the Phase 3 Cardigan I study, and all planned patients have been enrolled in the Phase 3 Cardigan II study.
- Both studies evaluate sofpironium bromide gel, 15% in patients with primary axillary (underarm) hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating).
- Each study has enrolled approximately 350 subjects nine years of age and older.
- The co-primary efficacy endpoints of both studies include the proportion of subjects achieving at least a 2-point improvement on the Hyperhidrosis Disease Severity Measure-Axillary (HDSM-Ax) scale and change in gravimetric sweat production.
- The Company expects to announce topline results from both the studies in Q4 of 2021.
- Price Action: BBI shares are up 6.23% at $0.99 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
