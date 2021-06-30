Intellia Therapeutics Stock Moves Higher After Capital Raise Of $600M Issued At $145/Share
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) has priced a previously announced public offering at $145 per share, representing a discount of 4.4% from the last close price of $151.6 on Tuesday.
- The company is offering around 4.1 million shares, and underwriters can purchase up to an additional 620,689 shares.
- Gross proceeds will be approximately $600 million.
- Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies, SVB Leerink, and Barclays are the joint book-running managers for the offering.
- Truist Securities is acting as co-manager for the offering.
- The offering will close by July 2.
- Price Action: NTLA shares are up 1.71% at $154.20 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
