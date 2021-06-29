 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amgen Pumps $365M Into New Ohio Facility

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 3:01pm   Comments
Share:
Amgen Pumps $365M Into New Ohio Facility
  • Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGNplans to build a $365 million pharmaceutical packaging facility in New Albany that will employ 400 workers. 
  • The Ohio Tax Credit Authority Monday approved a state tax credit for the project.  
  • Amgen plans to start work in the fall on the 270,000-square-foot facility. The site is expected to come online in 2024. 
  • In a news release announcing the decision, the company said, "the facility will feature Amgen's most advanced assembly and final product packaging capabilities for medicines to be distributed in the U.S." 
  • "We are adding this additional assembly and packaging plant to our global supply chain network to support the anticipated growth in demand for Amgen medicines." 
  • The company will hire technicians, engineers, managers, and other positions to staff the plant. The facility is expected to have an annual payroll of around $41 million. 
  • Price Action: AMGN shares are down 0.13% at $242.54 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMGN)

14 Biotech Stocks To Watch Over The Next 6 Months
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Gemini Sinks On Data, Amgen's Migraine Drug Approved In Japan, Liver Congress Gets Underway
IPO Preview: WalkMe, Atai Life Sciences Highlight Week Of Many Offerings
5 Top ETFs With Exposure To Biogen
Expert Ratings for Amgen
Price Over Earnings Overview: Amgen
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com